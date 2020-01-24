Horry police seek to identify credit card fraud suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.
According to a tweet from Horry County police, the person pictured above used a stolen credit card multiple times in Conway and Myrtle Beach.
“While the images aren’t of great quality, we are asking anyone who recognizes this person or their vehicle to please get in contact with us,” the tweet states.
If you have any information on the case, call Det. Thompson with HCPD at 843-915-7999.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.