HCFR: 1 hurt after vehicle flips into ditch in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle flipped over the side of a road and into a ditch.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck at 8:30 p.m. along Old Reaves Road, near Reaves Ferry Landing.
There was only one vehicle involved with a trailer attached to it. The person sent to the hospital is expected to be OK, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.
