Green Sea Floyds football coach stepping down after back-to-back state titles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The head coach of the back-to-back state champion Green Sea Floyds football team is stepping down.
Donnie Kiefer tells WMBF News that he informed his players Friday that he would not be returning as head football coach next season.
“My time at (Green Sea Floyds) has been a blessing,” Kiefer said.
During Kiefer’s tenure, the Trojans won Class A state football titles in 2018 and 2019.
Kiefer has been named the new head coach of the Charleston-based West Ashley Wildcats, according to a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account.
