Florence School District One opens sensory rooms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One is working on becoming more autism friendly. The school district has opened new rooms to help stimulate the learning abilities for those children through sensory rooms.
The R.N. Beck Learning Center and Lester Elementary School each have one sensory room. The Child Development Center at Woods Road is opening one soon too.
The rooms are fitted with countless items to stimulate the senses of children diagnosed with autism. For example, there’s a sensory magic board where a teacher or therapist can use the board to go through things like colors, numbers, emotions and locations.
There are also places for children to simply calm down, like the bubble tubs, which change colors.
While they might sound like recess rooms, district leaders say they’re meant strictly for learning and are intended for young children.
“We have more and more children, 2 and 3 and 4-year-olds that have a lot of skills that are missing, so hopefully we’ll use this as a way to make up some of those deficits," said Brian Denny, the director of Florence School District One programs for exceptional children.
Some of the other stimulating items include zippers to zip and buttons to push. There are also shoes for the children to learn how to tie their laces.
The rooms were funded through the federal government.
Denny estimates the room at R.N. Beck Learning Center cost between $35,000 and $40,000.
