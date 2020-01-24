FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms likely overnight, gusty winds possible

The line of storms arrives along the coast near midnight.
By Robert Whitehurst | January 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 3:00 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A line of showers and storms will move through the area late tonight, bringing a round of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered showers will continue through Friday evening but the heaviest rain won’t arrive until after sunset. Expect the line of storms to arrive along I-95 around 10 PM Friday night, moving into Horry County around midnight, then off the coast by 2 AM.

While a widespread severe weather event isn’t expected, a few of these storms could produce strong, gusty winds. Can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado but the threat is low. The severe weather threat comes to an end by 2 AM.

Sunny skies return into Saturday morning with a dry and cooler weekend ahead. Temperatures top out around 57° Saturday but only climb to 54° Sunday. Expect a chilly start Sunday morning as we fall into the upper 30s.

