FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of rain expected today, cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Multiple rounds of rain will impact out Friday forecast with warmer weather just ahead of the cold front. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances will increase through the morning commute. Not everyone will see rain as you head out the door this morning but the scattered showers will be around with the first wave of rain chances today.
As we head into the late morning and early afternoon, models continue to like the idea that a break in the rain chances is likely. This will be a time where cloud cover, warm weather and a light breeze will accompany those lunch plans. Highs will top out in the low-mid 60s today before our second round of rain works into the forecast later this evening and into the overnight hours.
Scattered showers will move in ahead of the actual cold front and be around after sunset. Expect breezy winds, some moderate-heavy rain and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. The showers accompanied with the cold front will continue into the overnight hours, ending before sunrise on Saturday.
The cloud cover will exit with the rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. Behind the front, temperatures are set to drop once again. Afternoon highs will hit the mid-upper 50s on Saturday and then drop down into the low-mid 50s on Sunday. A colder start is expected Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40.
We are keeping an eye on a small rain chance that could impact us on Monday next week. Models are picking up on a quick-hitting disturbance that could bring a few showers to start the new work week. This is something we will keep an eye on. For now, stay dry today and enjoy the sunshine for this weekend.
