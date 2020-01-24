Crews called for a suspicious package at Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were dispatched Friday after a report came in about a suspicious package in Georgetown County, officials said.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said first responders went to a location on West Virginia Road, which is off of Highmarket Street, in the Georgetown area.
According to Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed, the department’s hazmat team was sent to the home, but then turned back.
Reed said a team from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is headed to the scene.
