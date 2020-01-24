Conway Middle School student struck by vehicle at bus stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway Middle School student was struck by a vehicle Friday while at a school bus stop, officials said.
The incident happened on Highway 19 near Inland Drive around 7:00 a.m, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said the student was taken to a local hospital for possible injuries.
The driver of a minivan disregarded the school bus stop sign as the student was walking to the bus, Collins said. He added the driver is charged with disregarding the school bus stop arm.
