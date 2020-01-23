Truck driver charged, two injured after crash involving Marlboro County school bus, authorities say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon involving a Marlboro County school bus and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the bus was traveling on Beauty Spot Road in Bennettsville when the driver of the tractor-trailer turned in front of the bus while coming off of North Cook Street.
The bus struck the truck’s trailer, according to Collins. He added there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
Two adults that were onboard were injured in the crash, Collins said.
Marlboro County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said the female bus driver had to be cut out of the vehicle. She was then flown to an area hospital for treatment.
The truck driver, whose name was not immediately available, was charged with failure to yield, according to authorities.
