Trident Medical Center holds ‘honor walk’ for 29-year-old father
Trident Medical Center nurses line a hall during an honor walk early Thursday morning. (Source: Trident Medical Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 23, 2020 at 4:35 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 5:46 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early Thursday morning, Trident Medical Center held an honor walk for a 29-year-old father of three children.

Justin Holt was a native of Tennessee who moved to the Lowcountry one year ago and also leaves behind a wife.

The walks give family and hospital staff a chance to line the halls and show their respect, as well as support the gift of organ donation.

Holt’s parents described him as a very giving person.

Sharing Hope South Carolina officials say more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for transplants and more than 20 will likely die on Thursday before receiving one.

