St. James Middle, High schools host school supply drive for S.C. school destroyed by tornado

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County schools have joined forces to help students and teachers whose school was heavily damaged by a tornado earlier this month.
North Central High School was hit by an EF-2 tornado, costing the school millions of dollars in damages and forcing the students and staff to be temporarily relocated to a new building.
Now the guidance departments at both St. James Middle and St. James High schools are teaming up to coordinate a school supply drive.
“So the tornado happened on a Sunday night, I believe, and my principal from St. James High School called me the next morning and he said, ‘Isn’t that your hometown?’ and I said, ‘Yes sir,’ and he said,'Alright let’s get something going,'” Caroline Ross, the guidance counselor at St. James High School, said.
“We’re hoping to just have an overwhelming amount of school supplies for this school and these teachers," said Jocelyn Williams, St. James Middle School’s guidance counselor.
For Waylon Ross, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at St. James Middle School, the news of the tornado hitting North Central High School hit close to home. That’s because he graduated from there and he hopes to help out the community that gave him so much.
“Make a difference, make an impact, help out for the rest of the school year for them, they had to go to a separate facility. We’re just hoping we can do a little bit to help out with that,” Waylon Ross said.
They said they hope to deliver the supplies on Monday. Donations are accepted through this Friday. Donations can be brought to the front office of either St. James Middle or St. James High.
Here are some items that are being accepted as donations.
- 1.5- to 2-inch binders
- 12- and 24-inch rulers
- paint brushes
- paper pens
- Sharpies
- white glue
- clipboards
- dry erase boards, individual-sized
- power strip surge protectors (new)
- staplers
- storage - plastic rolling drawers or large three-drawer storage containers
