Security doorbells become extra crime-fighting tool for local law enforcement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have doorbell cameras to help keep track of what’s happening outside of their home, but it’s becoming a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies.
Earlier this week, chilling video captured by a Ring Doorbell camera showed the moments a woman in Charlotte went inside of a home, and then seconds later two men came running up to the door with a gun.
For decades police would ask for a description of the criminal or ask witnesses which direction did they go, but with so many homes installing security systems those answers are all caught on tape.
”These videos we have solved many crimes because even if we get a partial shot of someone, we can say, ‘Hey who is this?’ and people call up all the time and say, ‘I know who that is,’” said Horry County police Cpt. Jason Freer.
That information saves the department time and resources.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long took WMBF News on a ride-along, explaining how personal security cameras can even track the direction a person of question might have gone.
”We can’t always fill every one of the gaps between point A and point B, but if we had that first idea that they went that way then we can start looking for the evidence,” said Long.
While products like Ring and Nest have changed the game in home security, Long said that does not mean residents should let their guard down when it comes to safety, particularly in their own front yard.
”You always need to pay attention and look for things at night time. If you have motion lights and they come on, believe that something caused those to go off,” said Long.
Carolina Forest resident, Robert Yobp, installed his system to keep an eye the house when they’re out of town, but it’s not just intruders he’s able to keep tabs on.
”From the security system, the cameras, even the smoke detectors, I never thought it’s been this good,” said Yobp.
Even professional security companies are stepping up their game, offering 24/7 services that have saved lives.
”We can actually open the doors up for paramedics so they can get in and help who’s ever there and can even let the fire department know where in the home a fire is coming from,” said John Shocknesse with CPI Security.
And as more homeowners continue to add on the extra security.
”It’s making our job a lot easier,” said Freer.
Several police departments and even cities in Horry County have partnered up with home security programs.
You can also take the extra step by joining or starting up your own neighborhood watch program by reaching out to your local law enforcement.
