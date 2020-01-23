Restaurants open locations at the Shoppes at Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two restaurants have opened new locations at a Grand Strand shopping complex.
According to a press release, Eggs Up Grill and Quigley’s Pint & Plate recently opened at the Shoppes at Tournament Boulevard, located at the intersection of S.C. 707 and Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet.
This is the second location for Quigley’s Pint & Plate, which features Lowcountry-inspired foods with house-made ales and lagers in an English pub atmosphere, the release states.
Eggs Up Grill started in 1997 in Pawleys Island and has evolved from an all-day breakfast concept to serving breakfast, brunch and lunch at its more than 35 locations throughout the southeast, according to the release.
The Shoppes at Tournament Boulevard is anchored by Lowes Foods and CVS Pharmacy.
