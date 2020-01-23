Police chief: Juvenile shot in the back while walking down Timmonsville street

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for the person who shot a juvenile Wednesday night in Timmonsville.
Police officers were called to the shooting around 5:46 p.m. to East Main Street.
Police Chief Billy Brown told WMBF News that the juvenile was walking down East Main Street near Davenport Drive when they were shot in the back.
Brown could not comment on the juvenile’s condition.
