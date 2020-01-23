Pawleys Island beach renourishment project expected to be completed in March

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A multi-million dollar beach renourishment project may be done in a couple of months.
The town of Pawleys has been providing updates on the $14.8 million project since it started in October.
Officials said the beach fill is completed from the south end of the island to just north of Pritchard Street. Crews are making their way up to Pawleys Island Pier.
The company hired for the project, Marinex, has placed about 600,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach, which is 55% of the total project volume.
If weather permits, crews will pump sand onto the beach 24 hours a day seven days a week. On average, about 100 to 300 feet of progress is expected to done each day.
Officials hope to have the project completed by March 2020. But they said even if there are delays, they’re making sure that it will all be done before sea turtle season begins in May.
Marinex is also making sure that as much of the beach stays open as possible for beachgoers, but the town warns the community to stay away from active construction zones and to not pass safety fencing, tape or signs.
The beach renourishment project has been greatly needed because some places along the barrier island were only 150 to 200 feet wide. Storms over the last few years have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.
