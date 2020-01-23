Man wanted for questioning after vehicle stolen from Florence title loans business

Man wanted for questioning after vehicle stolen from Florence title loans business
Florence police want to find and question this man about a stolen vehicle case. (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | January 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 6:09 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police want to find a man and question him about a stolen vehicle case in Florence.

They said on Jan. 17 the man went into the Title Express business on South Irby Street and asked about a 2006 navy blue Mercedes C Class that was for sale.

Investigators said he was given a key, but that key was never returned, and the Mercedes was stolen that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.