Man wanted for questioning after vehicle stolen from Florence title loans business

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police want to find a man and question him about a stolen vehicle case in Florence.
They said on Jan. 17 the man went into the Title Express business on South Irby Street and asked about a 2006 navy blue Mercedes C Class that was for sale.
Investigators said he was given a key, but that key was never returned, and the Mercedes was stolen that night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
