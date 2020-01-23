Man wanted in deadly home invasion near Cheraw arrested in N.C.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect in a deadly home invasion near Cheraw has been arrested.
Darreas Anthony Isaac, 19, was taken into custody without incident at the Anson Inn Motel in Wadesboro, N.C., the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.
Isaac and several other suspects allegedly broke into a home on Midway Road, just off Highway 52 near Cheraw, on the night of Dec. 12.
According to deputies, Isaac shot and killed 23-year-old Daniel Chase Compton during the incident.
A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Isaac’s capture.
