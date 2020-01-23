Joint investigation underway after N.C. man disappears

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into a missing 51-year-old man.
James McBryde of Fairmont was reported missing by his family members. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the area of Market Street in Fairmont.
Law enforcement also added that they located his bicycle, but didn’t say where it was found.
McBryde is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black and silver hat, dark-colored pants, a white t-shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766.
