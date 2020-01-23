Horry County, HCSO, former deputies respond to federal lawsuit in transport van death case

Nicolette Green (Source: Donnela Green-Johnson)
By Kristin Nelson | January 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:52 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The defendants named a federal wrongful death lawsuit connected to the drowning deaths of two mental health patients filed their responses and seem to point fingers at each other in the process.

The family of Nicolette Green filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit back in December against Horry County, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson, Sgt. Elizabeth Orlando, who is the head of the transportation department at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and former Horry County sheriff’s deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop.

Flood and Bishop are already being criminally charged in the case. Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The family of Wendy Newton filed a similar lawsuit back in August.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018. (Source: Green and Newton families)

On Sept. 18, 2018, the two women were put in the back in a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van and driven to McLeod Behavior Health Services in Darlington, during a time when Hurricane Florence floodwaters threatened parts of Horry and Marion counties.

The lawsuit claims that Flood and Bishop were told that Highway 9 was closed or impassable due to floodwaters. It also states that even after encountering a barricade that was being manned by the National Guard, the two went along the route, while the floodwaters rose.

While crossing the bridge over the Pee Dee River, floodwaters overtook the transport van and it became stuck, according to the lawsuit. It shows that Flood and Bishop were able to escape but they could not get Green and Newton out of the van and the two drowned.

In its response to the lawsuit, Horry County and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office denies many of the allegations made in the case that accuse them of not properly training employees on how to evacuate passengers from the transport van.

Scott Bellamy, the attorney representing the family of Nicolette Green, provided photos in Nov. 2018 showing the van involved in the incident. (Source: Scott Bellamy)

The response goes on to say that the “alleged damages were cause (sic) by an intervening action of a third party of parties,” but the documents do not give a name.

In Flood and Bishop’s responses, the two deny being warned about the dangerous road conditions before leaving for McLeod Behavior Health Services.

They also denied that they went through a manned barricade and continued to drive through floodwaters.

All the defendants in the case are asking for the federal lawsuit to be dismissed.

