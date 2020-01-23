Grand Strand veteran surprised with news his house will receive a new roof

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand veteran has a reason to smile after receiving a donation to protect the roof over his head.
A group of local roofing professionals said the roof on Thomas Maneely’s Socastee home was leaking so badly, it wouldn’t last another month. That’s when they, with the help of other community members, stepped in with a helping hand.
On Thursday, employees of Monarch Roofing surprised Maneely by informing him he is the 2020 recipient of their Roof for Troops program.
Monarch staff said the full replacement project will start in March.
Aaron Ladd will have more on Maneely’s big surprise starting at 4 on WMBF News.
