FIRST ALERT: Warmer today, rain chances increase to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The warming trend is here and the cloud cover will slowly begin to increase before the rain arrives on Friday.
As you are headed out the door, you will still need the coat this morning. The wind chills are not anywhere close to what it has been the past couple of mornings but it's still cold.
The good news? As we head throughout the day today, we will begin to see the temperatures increase. Highs today will reach the middle 50s along the beaches today with slightly cooler temperatures in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will slowly increase ahead of our next system.
That system arrives in the way of a cold front on Friday, ushering in some showers late in the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be overnight, lingering into the predawn hours Saturday. The rain will quickly clear by Saturday morning, providing for a dry mainly dry weekend.
Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s on Friday and drop throughout the weekend behind the front. Breezy winds will accompany the forecast on Saturday behind the front along with some cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Saturday and the lower 50s on Sunday. Good news? Plenty of sunshine is expected!
