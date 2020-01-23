FIRST ALERT: Rain around Friday, cooler weather returns this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the rain chances increase Friday, the warmer weather will make a brief return.
Despite the clouds, rain chances remain slim through Thursday evening. The showers begin to move-in overnight with rain chances increasing ahead of the morning commute. We’ll dry out again through most of the daylight hours Friday before another round of rain arrives after sunset. The heaviest of the rain will likely arrive around midnight Saturday morning.
Temperatures peak Friday as we bounce back to 63° along the Grand Strand. Don’t expect it to last as another drop arrives through the weekend.
Rain chances exit and sunny skies return for both Saturday and Sunday. Behind the cold front, temperatures are set to drop once again. Afternoon highs hit 57° Saturday, 53° Sunday. We’re looking at a chilly start to Sunday as we fall into the middle 30s.
The seasonably chilly weather looks to continue through most of next week. This will put us in the 30s each morning, middle 50s each afternoon.
