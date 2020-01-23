Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach man to 12 years on drug charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend more than a decade in federal prison on drug charges.
Shawntavius Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute. A federal judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.
Evidence showed that on Sept. 26, 2018, Horry County police officers were called to a home in the Surfside Beach area after they received a tip that Johnson was at the home and he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers were also informed that Johnson had drugs in the home.
Johnson was taken into custody when police arrived at the house.
During the search, police found cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, body armor, .40 caliber Glock magazines, ammunition, a scale and a clown mask.
Johnson’s 12-year prison sentence will be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department.
