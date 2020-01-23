Crews laying asphalt for Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project is one step closer to seeing the finish line as crews work on laying asphalt.
Horry County announced earlier this week that access to the Bellegrove neighborhood along Carolina Forest Boulevard would closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Officials are advising people who live in Bellegrove to use other subdivisions to enter, exercise extra caution while driving and obey all traffic control devices.
Tiffany Whitby, who lives in Carolina Forest, is concerned over the construction and closures. Whitby said on a typical morning, people who drop their kids off at Ocean Bay Elementary School will cut through Bellegrove or The Farm to get to the school.
Because the entrance was closed Wednesday for asphalt work, Whitby said the morning drive was very alarming and she heard a lot of honking. She knows the work is only two days, but the safety of children has been a concern for a while now.
“So some of us parents when we’re coming back into The Farm, we will hang back in that turn lane so that people can get their kids to school and get out to make that left. And then this morning, there were cars coming out and cars coming out around them. Everybody was going left. It was complete pandemonium," Whitby said.
Horry County officials said these roads are public access.
According to Horry County police, officers are called in when problems are reported, and check points and speed monitoring were completed in the area.
When it comes to the completion of the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project, Whitby said she hopes it helps.
“There are parents who live here and go out to Carolina Forest Boulevard, take the long way around to take their kids to Ocean Bay Elementary School because it’s easier," she said. "So I’m hoping that once the road is widened and that’s finished, it will help and those people will go ahead and go around because they are tired of sitting here for half an hour and they are tired of bobbing and weaving along International Drive.”
From 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, there will be a lane closure on Carolina Forest Boulevard for asphalt work.
The Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project, which is on schedule, is set to be completed by May 2021.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.