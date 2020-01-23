Coroner: 35-year-old man killed after car runs into ditch in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner identified the victim killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, 35-year-old Ryan Mark Powell, of Johnsonville, died in the crash that happened at Grapevine and Bass roads in Pamplico.
Powell was driving a Honda CRV when the car ran off the road and into a ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is being investigated by the SCHP and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.