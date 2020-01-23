Coroner identifies Uber passenger killed by driver following altercation on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Uber passenger who was killed by a driver Tuesday night following an altercation on Johns Island.
Geoffrey Seidel, 51, of North Carolina was killed in the shooting which happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maybank Highway, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins.
When officers arrived on scene they found Seidel dead.
“He died from apparent gunshot wounds,” CPD officials said."The offender was also still on scene."
An incident report states that the person who called 911 was standing outside of a blue Chevy cruise holding a cell phone, and Seidel was in the back seat of the car.
“Investigators believe an altercation occurred inside of the rideshare vehicle between the driver and the customer, which led to the driver shooting him,” Charleston police officials said.
A report states that all parties involved have been identified and no charges have been filed.
“Police consider this to be an isolated incident,” CPD officials said."There is no reason to believe there are any on ongoing threats to the community."
Uber released the following statement:
“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident, and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.