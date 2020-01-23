Conway police search for missing man last seen at hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.
Antonio Long was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Thursday leaving the Conway Medical Center on Singleton Ridge Road.
He was last seen wearing purple scrubs and no shoes.
He is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
Anyone with information on his location or anyone who has come in contact with him is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
