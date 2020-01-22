McMaster lays out 2020 plans in State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is addressing a joint session of the General Assembly for his annual State of the State speech at the State House in Columbia.
McMaster is expected to cover a number of topics including education, tax reform and workforce development. He has made education his top priority in the new year. He submitted his executive budget plan last week and wants to set aside money to pay for teacher raises and expand full-day 4K statewide to all low-income families.
