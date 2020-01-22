Traffic Alert: All lanes blocked after crash at U.S. 501 South, East Cox Ferry Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All lanes are blocked following a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 501 South at East Cox Ferry Road, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened in the southbound side of U.S. 501 in the Conway area.
According to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell, city police and fire are on the scene of the crash, which involved at least three vehicles. She added there are injuries.
Traffic heading southbound will be impacted in that area as crews work to clear the scene, Newell said. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
