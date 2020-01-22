Three arrested, charged for allegedly robbing, beating person at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people remained in jail Wednesday following their arrest Tuesday by Horry County police for allegedly robbing and beating a person at gunpoint.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 18-year-old Cain Andrew Francis, of Myrtle Beach, and 20-year-old Jordan Lee Norton, of Socastee, were each charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
Marta Dannyelis Menendez Galindez, 18, of Conway, was charged with kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
Bail has not been set for the three suspects.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to Peyton Court in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this month in reference to a robbery. The alleged victim said he was robbed at gunpoint and beaten by five people in the back of a vehicle, authorities said.
The victim said he went to his friend’s house and washed his clothes to remove the blood, the report states. Police noted there were injuries to support his claims.
According to the report, the victim was able to identify the suspects by name.
Horry County officials confirmed the three suspects’ charges all stem from the reported assault. Two other suspects’ names and ages were redacted from the report.
