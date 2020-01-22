TBI cancels Amber Alert after 4-month-old boy found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 4-month-old boy missing from Lebanon, Tennessee. According to TBI, the boy has been found safe in Nashville.
TBI says Raymond Lyons Jr. was believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning.
TBI says Lyons is black with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 18 inches tall and 17 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper in the front.
TBI describes Barksdale as black with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds.
Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges related to this incident.
TBI says Erika Barksdale, is currently in the custody of law enforcement.
