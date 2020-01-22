HCFR: Crash closes part of Highway 378 near Conway; 3 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Highway 378.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to Highway 378 near the Conway-Horry County Airport.
Casey said that three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries and another person is being evaluated.
Highway 378 is closed in the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.
