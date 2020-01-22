Son kills mother with bare hands in S.C. neighborhood, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after a domestic dispute ended in a woman’s death at the hands of her son in an Anderson County neighborhood early Monday night, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Greg Shore identified the woman as Celeste Lowie, 57, of Anderson.
Lowie’s son, Nafis Mena, 29, was arrested and charged with murder, deputies said.
Deputies and the Coroner’s Office were called to Lowie’s home on Towhee Trail, off Centerville Road, about 10:15 p.m., about an unconscious victim, Shore said.
Lowie was taken to AnMed Health in cardiac arrest and died about 11:15 p.m., Shore said.
Deputies said no weapons were used, and the son killed Lowie with his bare hands.
Warrants later revealed that Mena is accused of choking his mother to death.
He remains in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center, deputies said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, Shore said.
