Georgetown police requests SLED’s help in home invasion investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called Tuesday night to a home in the 1800 block of Bourne Street, near the paper mill, where they found a victim had been assaulted.
Police said the victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, but their condition has not been released.
Investigators have requested help from the State Law Enforcement Division’s crime lab to assist with crime scene processing.
Police have not said if any suspects have been taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the department’s Tip Line at 843-545-4400.
