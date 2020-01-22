New rules could bump emotional-support animals from planes

(AP) - The days of passengers bringing rabbits, turtles and birds on planes as emotional-support animals could be ending.
The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed that only specially trained dogs qualify as service animals, which must be allowed in the cabin at no charge.
Airlines could let passengers bring other animals on board, but hefty fees would apply.
Airlines have complained that some passengers try to get their pets on board for free by claiming they need them for emotional support under the current rules.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.