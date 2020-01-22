Myrtle Beach leaders call 2019′s approval of building permits an indication of a continued strong economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach recently released numbers from 2019 showing how many building permits they approved for the year.
Last year, city leaders approved 7,159 building permits - both residential and commercial - that represented over $300 million worth of new construction. Approximately $185,066,010 came from residential construction, while $126,328,694 was for commercial construction.
Those numbers also show the city added 499 new single-family residences and nine new commercial buildings.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said this isn’t a record by any means and, overall, an average number to see. However, he noted it’s a strong indicator Myrtle Beach is a place to come live or start a business and the city has a strong economy.
Kruea said they’re seeing growth of single-family homes in two areas in particular - The Market Common and along 62nd Avenue North.
In the area of 62nd Avenue North, a number of single-family homes popped up recently and now they’re in the process of developing more.
Tim Kile and his wife moved to the new community from Maryland last summer, as they were looking for a place to retire.
“It was what we were looking for,”Kile said. “It was proximity to the beach. A lot of places are nice but it’s a long way to the beach and the beach was very important to my wife and I. Right now, we’re a mile from the beach. We can get there by car or by golf cart. It’s real simple and the beach is nice too.”
Residential growth isn’t the only kind of development popping up along the coast and when it comes to what the city expects to see this year and in 2021, more commercial interest is certainly a part of it, especially downtown.
“The commercial is beginning to get its legs at this point. We’ve built up some excitement about the Arts and Innovation District, Ocean Boulevard certainly has some great opportunities for new growth," Kruea said. “We’ve seen new restaurants there as well so I think you’ll see a little more of the commercial side over the next couple of years."
Kruea added there are a couple of hotel projects currently being discussed along Ocean Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.