Man charged in Myrtle Beach stabbing was trying to exchange laptop for drugs, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 27-year-old who was trying to exchange a laptop for drugs stabbed a man Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Just before noon, officers responded to Nance Street for a fight in progress that started on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Police said several people were yelling that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Christian Martin, had a knife and was trying to stab people.
According to the report, the victim was found standing in the street with a severe laceration to his left forearm. Officers applied a tourniquet before EMS arrived on scene.
A witness told police Martin approached him and asked if anyone wanted a laptop in exchange for drugs, the report stated. The witness was then called away by his girlfriend but returned to the scene a short time later.
When the witness returned, Martin was “irate” and began yelling at him and several others about the laptop, according to the report. Martin then allegedly pulled out a knife and began following the witness up Nance Street. Police said the witness grabbed a shovel to defend himself and Martin “backed off,” but then attempted to stab him.
According to the report, the victim grabbed the shovel and started approaching Martin, but the victim slipped and fell. Martin then reportedly ran up and began stabbing the victim. Other witnesses on scene reported that Martin started yelling and running at other people with the knife in hand.
Police found a knife, a broken tool handle that may have been from the shovel and blood in the roadway, the report stated.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.
Martin was placed under arrest and transported to jail. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
