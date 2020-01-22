Lumberton police suspect foul play after person found dead in burning home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning home.
The Lumberton police and fire departments were called to a home in the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue for a fire alarm around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Lumberton police.
Crews found a small fire and a person dead inside the home, police said.
According to the release, evidence at the scene suggests foul play.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
If you have any information, call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Det. Yvette Pitts or Det. Charles Keenum.
