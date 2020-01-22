‘I have been just so blessed’: Horry County Council honors retiring MIGC Fire District chief

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – He said he was only going to be a firefighter for a little while, but it turned into 40 years of service.
The Horry County Council honored Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Chief Norman Knight during their Tuesday night meeting.
Knight announced back in December that after 40 years of service, with 19 of those years leading MIGC Fire District, he was going to be retiring this month.
“I have been just so blessed to have been able to be a part of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District for the last 19 plus years,” Knight said.
He told his wife that he was going to be a firefighter for just a little while and then he would go out and find a “real job.” But instead, he dedicated his life to serving others. He said now he’s ready to let somebody else take the reins.
“If the good Lord is willing and the creek don’t rise too high, I’m planning on many years of retired bliss, helping to raise grandchildren and fishing and continuing to watch the tide roll in and out,” Knight said.
There will be a retirement lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Murrells-Inlet Garden City Fire District headquarters on Highway 17 Business to honor Knight. Everyone is welcome.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.