Horry County implements program to pay jurors with debit card
By WMBF News Staff | January 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:50 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you go through jury duty in Horry County, you will get paid a little differently.

Horry County Clerk of Court office announced that it implemented a new program on Tuesday that allows them to pay jurors with a debit card.

When a juror comes in, the clerk of court will give them a debit card that they hold onto during their work of jury service. Once the week is over, their pay for the week is loaded onto a card.

Jurors can use the money for gas, groceries, get cash for it or even have it transferred to a PayPal account.

If a juror prefers a check, the clerk of court said it can have that arranged.

The office said another benefit is that it helps to save taxpayer money. Research shows that the cost to write a check is $7.78 per check, but the debit cards cost taxpayers just $0.49 each.

The Horry County Clerk of Court said that the first day of the program went off without a hitch.

