Horry County implements program to pay jurors with debit card

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you go through jury duty in Horry County, you will get paid a little differently.
Horry County Clerk of Court office announced that it implemented a new program on Tuesday that allows them to pay jurors with a debit card.
When a juror comes in, the clerk of court will give them a debit card that they hold onto during their work of jury service. Once the week is over, their pay for the week is loaded onto a card.
Jurors can use the money for gas, groceries, get cash for it or even have it transferred to a PayPal account.
If a juror prefers a check, the clerk of court said it can have that arranged.
The office said another benefit is that it helps to save taxpayer money. Research shows that the cost to write a check is $7.78 per check, but the debit cards cost taxpayers just $0.49 each.
The Horry County Clerk of Court said that the first day of the program went off without a hitch.
