Former Darlington County deputy accused of misconduct in office released on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was granted Tuesday for a former deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office indicted last month on two counts of misconduct in office.
Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, said Edward Wirhousky was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after being arraigned on the two charges.
Wirhousky is accused of having sex while on duty and unlawfully providing a sheriff’s office computer to a third party.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Wirhousky was released from jail Tuesday at 12:45 p.m.
