Forestry Commission conducting hazard reduction burn in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a controlled burn Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area.
According to information on the SCFC’s website, the hazard reduction burn is happening in the area of International Drive and Old Kingston Road.
Several viewers reached out to WMBF News regarding the smoke that was seen in the area.
The Carolina Forest burn was one of 94 controlled burns happening across the state as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
