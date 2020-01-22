FIRST ALERT: Showers return Friday, another drop this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief warm-up late this weekend, another drop is set to arrive into the weekend.
The clouds begin to move-in Thursday, turning mostly cloudy late in the day. Rain chances remain slim despite the clouds and we gradually warm things up. Afternoon highs return to the middle 50s.
Our next cold front approaches Friday, ushering in some showers late in the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be overnight, lingering into the predawn hours Saturday. The rain will quickly clear Saturday morning setting us up for a mainly dry weekend.
Temperatures top out Friday with afternoon highs around 62°. As the cold front moves by, we will see another drop through the weekend. We hit 57° Saturday afternoon but only climb to 53° by Sunday.
The cooler weather will linger through early next week with more freezing temperatures likely each morning.
