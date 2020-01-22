FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold this morning, gradual warming trend returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cold morning as you step out the door and head to work or get the kids on the bus for school. Temperatures are similar to what we saw this time yesterday but the wind has increased, making it feel colder outside. Whatever you wore to brave the cold yesterday will be a good idea for today.
The good news with today’s forecast? Highs will be warmer. We struggled to even get into the 40s yesterday. Today, it’s warmer with highs in the mid-upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Wind chill values will still make this afternoon feel like the upper 30s to lower 40s at times. You’ll need that coat for the entire day today.
Tonight will remain cold but not as cold as the previous nights as the temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. It’s also important to note that the winds will calm down, keeping the wind chills out of the teens.
Clouds will thicken on Thursday as our next system slowly approaches the Grand Strand. We are dry on Thursday but the warmth will slowly start to edge back into the area. Highs on Thursday will reach the low-mid 50s with increasing clouds. Those clouds will be accompanied by increasing rain chances through the day on Friday with the best chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 60s before the cold front swings through.
Rain totals range up to half an inch in some locations with higher amounts toward the mountains out west. Even as the rain ends, the winds will continue. Look for breezy winds and decreasing cloud cover on Saturday. Wind gusts of 25+ mph cannot be ruled out throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
If you have plans for the weekend, don’t cancel them. Most of the weekend looks dry. Outside of a few stray showers early Saturday morning, it should start off breezy and begin to calm down by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Look for plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.