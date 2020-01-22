FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold this morning, gradual warming trend returns

Clouds will thicken on Thursday as our next system slowly approaches the Grand Strand. We are dry on Thursday but the warmth will slowly start to edge back into the area. Highs on Thursday will reach the low-mid 50s with increasing clouds. Those clouds will be accompanied by increasing rain chances through the day on Friday with the best chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 60s before the cold front swings through.