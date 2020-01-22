Conway woman accused of stabbing man multiple times over a phone, report states

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight over a phone led to a man being stabbed multiple times, according to a police report.
Horry County police officers were called back in December to a stabbing on Ellie Lane in the Conway area, where they met with the victim.
Officers said they saw stab wounds on the victim’s wrist and abdomen, according to the report.
The victim told police that the suspect refused to give the victim his phone back, stabbed him and then ran from the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Brittany Bennett, according to the police report.
She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Bennett is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
