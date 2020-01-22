Conway Chamber of Commerce starts petition in favor of Busbee Bypass

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no secret that traffic on U.S. 501 is a nightmare, not only for people who live in Horry County but the millions who vacation here throughout the year.
However, several county leaders believe an alternate route near Lake Busbee could significantly alleviate unnecessary traffic off U.S. 501.
The Conway Chamber of Commerce posted a petition online this month in support of what’s being referred to as the Busbee Bypass Parkway, which would connect U.S. 701 to S.C. 544.
”To put it in perspective, there are eight bridges that pass the Intracoastal Waterway and we only have four that go across the Waccamaw River,” said Devin Parks, director of Economic Development for the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
With an influx of 100,000 residents in the last decade, the city of Conway watches roughly 43,000 cars travel up and down U.S. 501 each day.
”When you're in rush-hour traffic on a daily basis that can wear on you and it’s very much a safety concern,” said Parks.
The safety concern became very prevalent to Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught during Hurricane Florence.
”U.S. 501 was the only way out of here, so we got to thinking to come up with alternative routes,” said Vaught.
The bypass would be built on land currently owned by Santee Cooper and several other private owners who have expressed their support for the bypass.
The land, which sits behind Lake Busbee, already has right of ways in place and would end near Singleton Ridge Road, about 3.2 miles from S.C. 31.
”This would provide a road that is pretty much flood-proof and allow people to come in and use any of those routes and go wherever they want on the beach,” said Vaught.
The petition is expected to be online for several months.
Parks said eventually the U.S. 501 access near Lake Busbee will have to be repaired and having an alternative route in place beforehand is needed badly.
There currently is no timetable for the project as details are still being worked out.
Vaught said the major issues will be funding since Ride III funds are locked up so they’ll need to look at funding from the state.
If you’d like to sign the petition or leave a comment about concerns regarding the proposed roadway, click here.
