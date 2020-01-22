Cigarette causes small fire, damage at North Myrtle Beach Grumpy Monk

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An improperly discarded cigarette caused some damage Tuesday night at the Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the structure fire just before 8:30 p.m. to the restaurant located on Highway 17 South.
Fire crews said that the strong winds in the area caused the cigarette to ignite mulch and worked the fire into an exterior wall of the building.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and remove smoke from inside the building.
They said there was no major damage, but the restaurant did close early in order to begin cleanup and repair work to the impacted area.
“Thanks to the quick action of Grumpy Monk staff this situation was not as severe as it could have been,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
There were no reported injuries from the fire.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.