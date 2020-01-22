Charleston Police searching for missing, endangered woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and was reported missing by her husband.
Alma Mack Vanburen, 78, was last reported in the area of Edenwood Court in West Ashley at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charleston Police.
Police say she can get easily confused about her whereabouts and can walk distances.
She is 5-foot-1, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and gray pants and may not have any shoes on, police say.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200, Sgt. Tuttle at 843-720-2455 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
