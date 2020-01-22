Changes announced for Horry County polling places ahead of Democratic primary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Elections officials have announced changes to some Horry County polling places before the Feb. 29 Democratic primary in South Carolina.
Sandy Martin, director of the Horry County Elections Office, said two polling places have changed for the primary. The first is Burgess No. 2, where voters normally cast ballots at the Burgess Community Center. For the primary, they will vote at St. James Middle School, located at 9775 St. James Road in Myrtle Beach.
Voters in Nixons No. 3 precinct will vote at Riverside Elementary School, located at 1283 Hwy. 57 South in Little River, instead of the North Strand Recreation Center. Residents in the West Loris precinct will cast ballots at the James Stevens Building, located at 3341 Broad St., in Loris.
Permanent voting location changes are:
- Bayboro-Gurley – Bethany Baptist Church, located at 3160 Hwy. 45 in Loris
- Dogwood – Chesterfield Baptist Church, located at 8591 Hwy. 90 in Myrtle Beach
- Myrtlewood No. 1 – Myrtle Beach Middle School, located at 3101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach
- Red Bluff – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 6907 Hwy. 905 in Conway
- Socastee No. 2 – Palmetto Shores Church, located at 6250 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach
