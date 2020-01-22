Burglary call leads to K9 being shocked with Taser, deputy hit by cow in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County deputy was forced to deploy a Taser on his own K9 Wednesday afternoon in the Pleasant Hill area.
Deputies responded to a burglary call around 4 p.m. on Drivers Lane.
The first deputy to arrive secured the scene with his K9 and waited on additional deputies for help entering the home.
A cow nearby distracted the dog, and the K9 ended up biting the cow. In an attempt to protect the cow, the deputy used his Taser on the K9. The dog was taken into leash control and returned to the deputy’s vehicle.
During the encounter with the cow, the cow hit the deputy and the property owner. The pair suffered minor injuries.
In the end, the original burglary call proved to be unfounded.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.